Minister Payyavula inspects venues ahead of CM’s visit

Anantapur: In view of the scheduled visit of Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu to Anantapur district on September 6, State Minister for Finance, Planning, Commercial Taxes, and Legislative Affairs, Payyavula Keshav conducted a site inspection on Tuesday.

As part of the preparations for the Chief Minister’s visit, the Minister inspected two key locations — one near Gangulakunta village in Raptadu Mandal and the other at the Auto Nagar area in Raptadu. These locations are being considered for public meetings or official engagements during the Chief Minister’s upcoming tour. The Minister assessed the suitability of the sites in terms of accessibility, infrastructure, and crowd management.

He instructed local officials to make all necessary arrangements to ensure the success of the Chief Minister’s visit. The inspection was attended by Anantapur RDO Keshava Naidu, DSP Venkateshulu, and other district officials, who briefed the Minister on logistical and security preparations underway. The visit of Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu is expected to include key developmental announcements and public interactions.

Officials have been directed to coordinate across departments for seamless execution of the programme. This preparatory visit by Minister Payyavula Keshav underscores the government’s commitment to organizing the Chief Minister’s district tours effectively, ensuring that local issues are addressed and development plans are advanced.