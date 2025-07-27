Minister reviews P4 programme to create a poverty-free society by 2047

Markapur: Endowments and Prakasam District in-charge Minister Anam Ramanarayana Reddy informed that Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu has specially introduced the P4 programme with the goal of creating a poverty-free society, and called for everyone to participate in achieving the Chief Minister’s vision.

The government conducted a special review meeting on the P4 programme with district officials at Markapur on Saturday. Along with the in-charge minister, the meeting was attended by the Social Welfare Minister, Dr Dola Sree Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy, MP Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy, district collector A Thameem Ansariya, several MLAs, Tourism Corporation Chairman Nukasani Balaji, and other senior officials.

Speaking at the meeting, Minister Ramanarayana Reddy explained that the Vision Action Plan for Swarnandhra-2047 includes ten principles, with poverty eradication being one of them. Under the P4 scheme, the top 10 per cent of society’s economically advanced population will provide various forms of assistance to help the bottom 20 per cent of families overcome poverty.

He explained that the programme involves mentors providing guidance in education, livelihood creation, and healthcare for chronic illnesses, as well as ensuring that families receive eligible government welfare benefits. The collector reported that 74911 Golden Families have been identified in the district. So far, 5434 mentors have come forward and adopted 31367 families. The administration aims to identify mentors for all families by August 15th.

Minister Swami emphasised that mentors should be identified to empower every poor family, stating that by 2047, there should be no poverty in the state as per the Chief Minister’s vision. MP Magunta suggested encouraging mentors through CSR funds as well. The MLAs and TDP in-charges pledged to work in coordination with officials to make the P4 programme successful in creating a poverty-free society.