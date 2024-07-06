  • Menu
Minister Satya Kumar Inaugurates Ayushman Health Center in Yanamakuduru

Minister Satya Kumar recently attended the inauguration of the Ayushman Health Center in Yanamakuduru, where he emphasized the significance of hospitals in sustaining life, referring to them as real temples. During his speech, he praised the generosity of the Velagapudi Trust for their contribution towards the construction of the hospital, calling it priceless.

The Minister expressed his optimism for achieving a healthy Andhra Pradesh by cleansing the existing healthcare system and overcoming challenges faced in the health sector. He also assured action against any irregularities in NEET exams and emphasized the importance of focusing on preventing seasonal diseases like diarrhoea.

Highlighting the prevalence of diarrhoea cases in villages due to contaminated water, Minister Satya Kumar stressed the need for vigilance in maintaining cleanliness in surroundings. He mentioned that tests conducted in 240 places revealed contaminated water as the root cause of the issue, urging people to be proactive in ensuring the safety of their water sources.

