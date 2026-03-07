Minister urges public action against food adulteration

Vijayawada: Medical and health minister Y Satya Kumar Yadav on Friday called upon people to raise their voice against food adulteration and report such incidents promptly. He said that along with government action, public participation is essential to effectively curb the menace of adulteration in food products.

Replying to questions from MLAs Galla Madhavi and Adireddy Srinivas in the Assembly, the minister said the government is taking steps to strengthen the food safety monitoring system.

He alleged that the previous government had weakened the inspection system under the Institute of Preventive Medicine (IPM) – food safety wing, which put public health at risk. The present government is now working to restore and strengthen the system by increasing inspections and testing food samples.

He urged people to report suspected cases of food adulteration through the toll-free numbers 1800-425-3857 and 08645-297245, assuring that strict action would be taken against offenders.

The minister revealed that 16,730 food samples were tested between 2023-24 and January 2026, of which 1,407 samples were found unsafe, substandard, or sold under fake brands. Legal action, including prosecution and penalties, has been initiated against those responsible.

However, Satya Kumar Yadav pointed out that the current law allows a maximum jail term of only six months for ‘unsafe food’ offences, which is not a strong deterrent. The state government plans to hold discussions with the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) to make the rules stricter. The minister also expressed concern over the use of synthetic food colours in several food items. Inspections in Guntur, Vijayawada and Rajamahendravaram revealed the use of artificial colours in items such as chilli chicken and even in jaggery to enhance appearance. He warned that such chemicals are harmful and could cause serious diseases, including cancer.

The government is conducting awareness campaigns through hoardings, posters and pamphlets in public places such as railway stations and bus stands to educate people about the dangers of adulterated food.