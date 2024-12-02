Ministers Hold Meeting on Preventing PDS Rice Smuggling in AP

Amaravati: A high-level review meeting was held at the Secretariat, led by ministers Nandendla Manohar and Atchannaidu, to address the issue of curbing the illegal transportation of Public Distribution System (PDS) rice from Andhra Pradesh ports.

Officials, including the Vigilance DG, Intelligence IG, and Maritime Board CEO, participated in the discussions. The meeting focused on devising strategies and implementing measures to prevent the smuggling of subsidized PDS rice meant for the state's beneficiaries.

The ministers need for strict monitoring at ports and enhanced coordination among departments to curb these illegal activities. The government is expected to announce further steps based on the recommendations from this meeting.