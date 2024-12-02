  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Ministers Hold Meeting on Preventing PDS Rice Smuggling in AP

Ministers Hold Meeting on Preventing PDS Rice Smuggling in AP
x
Highlights

A high-level review meeting was held at the Secretariat, led by ministers Nandendla Manohar and Atchannaidu, to address the issue of curbing the illegal transportation of Public Distribution System (PDS) rice from Andhra Pradesh ports.

Amaravati: A high-level review meeting was held at the Secretariat, led by ministers Nandendla Manohar and Atchannaidu, to address the issue of curbing the illegal transportation of Public Distribution System (PDS) rice from Andhra Pradesh ports.

Officials, including the Vigilance DG, Intelligence IG, and Maritime Board CEO, participated in the discussions. The meeting focused on devising strategies and implementing measures to prevent the smuggling of subsidized PDS rice meant for the state's beneficiaries.

The ministers need for strict monitoring at ports and enhanced coordination among departments to curb these illegal activities. The government is expected to announce further steps based on the recommendations from this meeting.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick