Minster Jogi Ramesh distributes pensions

Machilipatnam: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is bringing happiness to every home by providing pensions at the beneficiaries’ doorsteps, stated Housing Minister Jogi Ramesh.

He distributed pensions to the beneficiaries at Pedana along with YSRCP leaders and volunteers on Sunday. Speaking on the occasion, he said the government was showing its sincerity by providing pensions on the first day of every month to serve their needs.

He also said that the government was working for the welfare of the public. The Minister said that they were providing all the welfare schemes benefits irrespective of caste, creed, gender and party.

He said they were striving for the welfare of poor people of the State by implementing various schemes. He also said that the CM has fulfilled all the election promises which were given during his Padayatra as well as in the manifesto of 2019.

Pedana Municipal chairperson Katakam Nagakumari, vice-chairman Mohammad Khaza, 8th ward councillor Katakam Prasad, other councillors of the town, local public representatives, secretariat staff, volunteers and others participated.