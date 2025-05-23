Misgovernance and industry exodus during YSRCP regime: Min

Anantapur: In a sharp media briefing, Andhra Pradesh Minister Payyavula Keshav lashed out at former chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, accusing him of making baseless statements in a desperate attempt to preserve his political existence.

Speaking at a press conference, Keshav criticized Jagan for allegedly spreading negativity about Amaravati and hindering the State’s development.

“His words suggest he doesn’t want industries to come to the State,” Keshav remarked. “We expected constructive suggestions from him during the media meet, but instead, he focused on false narratives.”

Responding to Jagan’s remarks on the liquor policy, Keshav pointed out, “The current policy is the same as the one implemented during his father’s tenure. Why didn’t they notice the scam then?” He emphasized that the previous TDP government provided sand for free to the public, whereas under YSRCP rule, corruption extended from village levels to the Chief Minister’s residence in Tadepalli. “Scams related to land, sand, and wine all occurred during their rule,” he added.

Keshav also attacked Jagan’s handling of the Polavaram project, stating that reverse tendering increased costs threefold. “Jagan is speaking out of fear. He illegally allocated freehold rights to 3.5 lakh acres of land without proper documentation.

Who are the beneficiaries of these lands?” he questioned. Highlighting industrial damage under YSRCP, Keshav claimed that Visakhapatnam was destroyed and industries driven away. “People haven’t forgotten the anarchy of the past. We brought in investments worth Rs. 2 lakh crore, including Rs. 22,000 crore through Renew in Anantapur.” He alleged that during YSRCP’s five-year rule, the state debt crossed Rs. 10 lakh crore, and Rs. 3.5 lakh crore worth of bills remain pending.

He also accused the YSRCP government of halting 94 Central schemes and borrowing further just to pay interest on existing loans. Keshav contrasted this with the policy of late YS Rajasekhara Reddy, who sold land at Re.1 per acre, stating, “At least that was a policy. Unlike them, we didn’t grab three lakh acres of land.” He concluded by highlighting the Rs. 9,600 crore pending dues to industries and the urgent need to support industrialists. “When YSRCP comes to power, it only reminds people of scams, extortion, and lawlessness. Their rule led to over a lakh children dropping out of school. Just like cigarettes harm health, YSRCP’s governance has harmed Andhra Pradesh.”