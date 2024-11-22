Live
MITS faculty awarded with PhD by VTU
Highlights
Madanapalle: Dr Gutti Naga Swetha, Assistant Professor of Electronics and Communication Engineering Department at Madanapalle Institute of Technology & Science (MITS), has been conferred PhD by Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU), Belagavi, Karnataka.
Her research, titled ‘Implementation of Elliptic Curve Cryptography Using Field Programmable Gate Array’, showcases significant advancements in cryptographic techniques.
MITS Principal Dr C Yuvaraj commended her dedication and stated that this achievement underscores the academic excellence of MITS faculty. Correspondent Dr N Vijaya Bhaskar Choudary, Executive Director Keerthi Nadella and faculty members congratulated Dr Swetha on her success.
