  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

MITS faculty awarded with PhD by VTU

MITS faculty awarded with PhD by VTU
x
Highlights

Madanapalle: Dr Gutti Naga Swetha, Assistant Professor of Electronics and Communication Engineering Department at Madanapalle Institute of Technology...

Madanapalle: Dr Gutti Naga Swetha, Assistant Professor of Electronics and Communication Engineering Department at Madanapalle Institute of Technology & Science (MITS), has been conferred PhD by Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU), Belagavi, Karnataka.

Her research, titled ‘Implementation of Elliptic Curve Cryptography Using Field Programmable Gate Array’, showcases significant advancements in cryptographic techniques.

MITS Principal Dr C Yuvaraj commended her dedication and stated that this achievement underscores the academic excellence of MITS faculty. Correspondent Dr N Vijaya Bhaskar Choudary, Executive Director Keerthi Nadella and faculty members congratulated Dr Swetha on her success.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick