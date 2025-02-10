MITS gets national recognition with AAA rating

Madanapalle: Madanapalle Institute of Technology & Science (MITS), Madanapalle, has achieved a significant milestone by securing a spot among the top 20 colleges nationally, earning an AAA rating in the NPTEL July-December 2024 session.

Out of 7,480 course enrollments, 5,734 students and faculty successfully obtained certifications, including 90 gold, 1,024 silver, and 2,765 ELITE certifications. This exceptional performance placed MITS at the 12th rank among the top colleges in the country.

Dr Prithvi Rajan from the Department of Mechanical Engineering represented the college and received the award during the NPTEL Awards Ceremony held at IIT Madras, Chennai.

Dr N Vijaya Bhaskar Choudary, secretary & correspondent, and Keerthi Nadella, executive director, lauded the students and faculty for their dedication, which brought this prestigious recognition to the institution.