Live
Just In
MITS inks MoU with Bowling Green State University
Madanapalle Institute of Technology & Science (MITS) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Bowl-ing Green State University (BGSU), USA, to enhance glob-al academic collaboration.
The MoU was signed during a visit by a distinguished BGSU delegation, including Dr Ram Veerapaneni (Interim Vice Provost for Academic Affairs), Dr Wael Mokhtar (Dean, College of Technology, Architecture and Applied Engineer-ing), and Can (Jon) Erdogmus (International Programs & Partnerships, International Student Recruiter/Advisor).
Dr C Yuvaraj, Principal of MITS, emphasised that the part-nership will open new opportunities for research, academic exchange and global exposure. Key areas of collaboration include student pathways for degree programmes, joint research projects, student and faculty exchange programmes and curriculum development.
Dr Vijaya Bhaskar Choudary highlighted that the agreement strengthens MITS’s commitment to international academic and research collaborations.
The event was attended by Dr Tulasiram Naidu (Advisor R&D), Vijaya-lakshmi U (Senior Manager – International Relations), fac-ulty members and administrators.