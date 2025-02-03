Live
Just In
MITS NCC cadets trek to Horsley Hills
Madanapalle: Madanapalle Institute of Technology and Science (MITS) organised trekking programme for its NCC cadets at Horsley Hills under the guidance of NCC Lieutenant Dr N Naveen Kumar. Around 100 cadets participated in the trek, which aimed to enhance their physical endurance, survival skills, and leadership qualities. The cadets, accompanied by Havildar Nandan Ram and Havildar Madan from 35-Andhra Battalion, Chittoor, reached the peak by 11 am, demonstrating teamwork and perseverance. They were also trained in rope handling and hill climbing, essential for emergency response and national security preparedness.
Dr Naveen Kumar highlighted the importance of such activities in shaping disciplined and responsible citizens, emphasizing the role of NCC B and C certificates in career development.