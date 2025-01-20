Live
Just In
MITS students develop eco-friendly portable refrigeration system
Highlights
Madanapalle: Madanapalle Institute of Technology & Science (MITS) final-year Mechanical Engineering students have developed a low-cost, portable thermoelectric refrigeration system using the Peltier Effect.
The system, guided by faculty members Dr Ananth Raman L and Dr D Arun Kumar, achieves cooling within three minutes and maintains temperatures between 2.3°C and 10°C. It offers eco-friendly, energy-efficient solutions for vaccine storage, food preservation, and more.
MITS Principal Dr C Yuvaraj and other dignitaries lauded the students for their innovative contribution to sustainable technology.
