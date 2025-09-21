MLA calls for rehabilitation programmes for beggars

Rajamahendravaram: MLA Adireddy Srinivas urged the Legislative Assembly to rehabilitate beggars, suggesting that employment opportunities be created for them if needed.With Deputy Speaker Raghurama Krishnam Raju’s permission, he raised the issue during the assembly sessions. He said that the Central government has already launched the SMILE-75 programme to eliminate begging. He also said that other states are taking measures to address the issue. Specifically, he cited Rajasthan’s ‘Beggar Orientation and Rehabilitation’ (BOR) programme, which provides beggars with skills training in plumbing, electrical work, and tailoring to help them find employment. He also said the ‘Beggar-Free Campaign’ launched in Indore, Madhya Pradesh in 2024.

The MLA emphasised the need for Andhra Pradesh to draw inspiration from these neighbouring states to eradicate begging. He highlighted that Rajahmundry, being an urban area, attracts a large number of beggars from surrounding regions. He stated that the government is already providing night shelter and food to 80 beggars. The MLA also expressed concern that anti-social activities could occurunder the guise of begging, underscoring the necessity of rehabilitation and employment measures.