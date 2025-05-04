Live
MLA distributes CMRF cheques to 54 beneficiaries
Anantapur: Praising Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s compassionate leadership, Raptadu MLA Paritala Sunitha highlighted his immediate response to the needs of the poor. At a cheque distribution event in Anantapur, she disbursed Rs 53 lakh in CMRF assistance to 54 beneficiaries.
MLA Sunitha emphasised the CMRF’s crucial role for patients ineligible for Aarogyasri, citing the CM’s prompt sanction of Rs 6 lakh under the LoC system for a Hyderabad patient just two days prior.
She stated, “He’s been doing this time and again, providing help without worrying about the cost.” Additionally, she discussed the distribution of 80,000 TDP membership cards for Raptadu and highlighted the Rs 5 lakh insurance benefit received by a deceased member’s family, crediting Minister Nara Lokesh for the initiative.