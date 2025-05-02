Live
MLA distributes pension
Kadiri: Kadiri MLA Sri Kandikunta Venkata Prasad participated in the pension distribution program held in the 27th and 28th wards of Kadiri town. The MLA personally handed over pensions to beneficiaries as part of the initiative.
He was accompanied by State Executive Secretary P.V. Pavan Kumar Reddy, Town President Diamond Irfan, Women Leader Parveen Banu, Ward 27 In-charge Athar, Om Prakash, TDP Leader Bahuddin, District Vice President Mopurichetty Chandrasekhar, and local ward leaders and party workers. Municipal Commissioner Kiran Kumar and secretariat staff were also present during the program.
