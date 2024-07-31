Live
Just In
MLA Foundation for construction of sachivalayam in Tirumala
Tirupati MLA Arani Srinivasulu Laid the foundation stone for the construction of sachivalayam ``taken up at a cost of Rs 50 lacks in Balaji Nagar Tirumala.''
Tirumala: Tirupati MLA Arani Srinivasulu Laid the foundation stone for the construction of sachivalayam ``taken up at a cost of Rs 50 lacks in Balaji Nagar Tirumala.'' Srinivasulu said the sachivalayam was aimed to provide various government services to the Tirumala locals on the hills. He said CM Chandrababu Naidu had already taken up over hauling the administration of TTD for the benefit of the pilgrims to have good Dharshan and also the locals.
Later Srinivasulu held a meeting with the Additional EO Ch venkaiah Chaudhary and discussed many issues related to locals.MLA said janasena Party membership drive his also going on. He said there was good response For the Party membership in Tirupati as already 14000 were joined as members against target of 10 thousands.
Ex MLA sugunama, narsim Yadav, Sridhar Verma, janasena leaders Murali, Raja Reddy and others were present.