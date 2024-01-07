Live
- PM Modi on visit to Gujarat from Jan 8-10; to inaugurate Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit
- MLA Biyapu Madhusudan Reddy organisea the "YSR Pension Kanuka" in Srikalahasti Mandal
- Paritala Sriram assures assistance to handloom sectors after TDP comes to power
- PJR Social service ls trust founder Jeevananda Reddy performs Pooja in Guntakal
- Modi’s call on Lakshadweep dreams to come true Bangalore is now nearer to the coral island
- Manne Sunna Reddy urges leaders to make Ra Kadali Ra meeting in Allagadda succesfull
- Speculation rife over Ashwini Vaishnaw contesting from Cuttack Lok Sabha seat
- MLA Hafeez Khan praises YS Jagan for setting Dr.BR Ambedkar statue
- Vizag West Cricket league held today between leaders
- YSRCP leaders hail establishment of Ambedkar statue
MLA Hafeez Khan praises YS Jagan for setting Dr.BR Ambedkar statue
MLA Hafeez Khan, Regional Coordinator Ram Subba Reddy, Mayor B.Y Ramaiah, MLA Sudhakar, City President Satyanarayanamma, C.H Maddaiah, Library Chairman Subhash Garu, and Corporators held a media conference on Sunday.
Kurnool MLA Hafiz Khan states that Dr. BR Ambedkar's statue should be unveiled at the village level and praised CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for continuing Ambedkar's ambitions. He highlights Ambedkar's efforts in eradicating untouchability and mentions that on the orders of CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, Ambedkar's portraits should be paid tribute to at the village level.
Khan also criticizes Chandrababu, accusing him of wronging the secretariat and voluntary system in the state. He claims that Chandrababu, in the background of the elections, is changing his word and wants to implement the secretariat and voluntary system. He also mentions that Chandrababu is making false promises through yellow media.
The leaders affirm their support