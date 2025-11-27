MLA inaugurates drinking water scheme

Nellore: Sarvepalli MLA Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy has said the coalition government headed by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu committed for development of rural areas in the State.

Along with District Co-operative Central Bank Chairman Methkuru Dhanunjaya Reddy, he inaugurated drinking water schemes worth Rs 2.42 crore at Marripalle Village and a shopping complex in Podalakuru town on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, the MLA said the Chief Minister is liberally sanctioning funds for the development of villages whenever MLAs brought issues to his notice. He said the government is sanctioning Rs 2 crore loans at 'Pavala Vaddi' to people for establishing agriculture related industries in villages and appealed youth and farmers to utilise the opportunity.

The MLA said under rural development programme the government has sanctioned as many as 35 Village Clinic buildings each costing Rs 55 lakh to Sarvepalle constituency at 90% and 10% share of Central and State governments respectively.