MLA performs bhumi puja for crematorium in Chandragiri

Tirupati: Chandragiri MLA Pulivarthi Nani along with district Collector Dr S Venkateswar performed bhumi puja for crematorium ‘Govinda Dhamam’ on Tuesday.

The MLA said the crematorium will be constructed with an outlay of Rs 5 crore and the required amount will be met with public donations. He lauded Mahaprasthanam Seva Samiti, a social service organisation, coming forward for the crematorium construction for the people of Chandragiri mandal. Plans were prepared for the speedy completion of Govinda Dhamam, the MLA said and thanked revenue and other departments for their support.

District Collector Venkateswar said that people of villages in Chandragiri mandal have been performing funerals on the banks of Swarnamukhi river all these years. But theyface difficulties during rainy season and Govinda Dhamam crematorium will solve their problem, he added.

The Collector lauded Chandragiri MLA for his initiative for the construction of crematorium in Chandragiri, adding that Nani had raised the issue in Assembly, voicing his concern over the lack of facilities for crematorium in Chandragiri mandal.