MLA Sunitha distributes cheques to beneficiaries

Ramagiri: Raptadu MLA Paritala Sunitha emphasized the importance of timely loan repayments by women who have availed financial assistance through self-help groups. Speaking at a loan distribution event organised by DRDA at Ramagiri Mandal, she cautioned women against falling prey to private loans and urged them to utilize the funds for self-employment rather than household purchases.

A total of Rs 3.41 crore in Stree Nidhi loans was distributed to 398 women from 106 self-help groups across the mandal.

The event was attended by DRDA officials, SHG members, and TDP leaders. MLA Sunitha highlighted how Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu empowered women who once confined themselves to kitchens and farms, transforming them into independent entrepreneurs.

She recalled the previous Pasupu Kumkuma scheme, where Rs 10,000 was given to each woman, and criticised the YSRCP for being misleading the public in past elections, which she said led the State into decline.

Sunitha assured that all promises made before the election would be fulfilled. She announced that under the upcoming “Amma Ku Vandanam” scheme, each child in eligible households will receive Rs 15,000 this month.

Similarly, financial aid will be provided to farmers under the “Annadata Sukhibhava” scheme. She also encouraged citizens to apply for new ration cards, make necessary updates, and mentioned that new pensions would be rolled out soon.