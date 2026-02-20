Govt appoints Rajiv Ranjan Mishra commission for study

Vijayawada: The state government appointed retired IAS officer Rajiv Ranjan Mishra as an Independent Dedicated Commission to conduct a contemporaneous and rigorous empirical inquiry into backwardness among Backward Classes (BCs) in the context of reservations in local bodies.

The orders were issued by the Backward Classes Welfare Department in view of the impending expiry of the five-year term of 87 urban local bodies, gram panchayats and mandal and zilla parishads in the state. The secretary of the Andhra Pradesh State Election Commission informed the government that elections must be conducted before the expiry of the existing elected bodies, in accordance with Articles 243E(3)(a) and 243U(3)(a) of the Constitution of India.

The move follows a series of Supreme Court judgments mandating compliance with the ‘triple test’ before providing reservations to Backward Classes in local body elections. The apex court, in landmark rulings including Dr K Krishna Murthy Vs Union of India (2010), Vikas Kishanrao Gawali Vs State of Maharashtra (2021), and Suresh Mahajan Vs. State of Madhya Pradesh (2022), directed states to conduct a dedicated empirical study to determine the nature and extent of backwardness and to specify reservation proportions accordingly.

Earlier, the AP State Commission for Backward Classes had been designated as the Dedicated Commission. However, its term expired on September 20, 2025. In supersession of that arrangement, the government has now constituted an Independent Dedicated Commission headed by Mishra to undertake the exercise afresh.

The commission has been tasked with conducting a comprehensive empirical assessment to determine and specify local body-wise reservation proportions, strictly in line with constitutional provisions and the principles laid down by the Supreme Court.

The panel has been directed to submit its report to the State government as expeditiously as possible, preferably within 45 days.

Additional director of BC welfare D Chandrasekhara Raju will function as secretary to assist the commission. The panel has been empowered to seek data and assistance from Central and State government offices, public sector undertakings, universities, commissions and other institutions. It may also engage experts, academicians and research institutions, and undertake study tours if necessary, for effective analysis of empirical data.