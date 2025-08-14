MLAs meet minister, ask funds for development

Guntur: Guntur West MLA Galla Madhavi met Municipal Administration Minister P Narayana at the Secretariat on Wednesday to discuss the allocation of adequate funds for the development programmes in her constituency.

Mayor Kovelamudi Ravindra, MLAs Galla Madhavi, Mohammad Naseer, and Burla Ramanjaneyulu attended the review meeting held at the Secretariat on Wednesday. On the occasion, MLA Galla Madhavi brought to the minister’s notice the major problems troubling the people of the West constituency, which include the control of stray dogs, cleaning of vacant plots, sanitation, improvement of infrastructure, and drainage problems.

Speaking to the media, she said, “Our primary goal is to provide better living standards for the people of Guntur West. I have requested the minister to allocate sufficient funds to resolve issues such as the stray dog menace, lack of sanitation, and the development of basic infrastructure at the earliest. I will continue to work tirelessly until the people’s problems are resolved.” The minister assured that these issues would be considered positively and addressed promptly, MLA Galla Madhavi added.

Guntur east MLA Md Naseer Ahmed urged the minister to set up an Anna Canteen at Autonagar in Guntur city for the convenience of workers.

He requested the minister to take steps to give internet connection to the secretariats in the district and take steps to set up more electrical substations in Guntur city.