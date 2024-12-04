Live
Just In
MLC bypolls to be held tomorrow
Highlights
Vijayawada: The Election Commission of India has announced the schedule of by-election to AP Legislative Council from East-West Godavari Teachers constituency and Dr BR Ambedkar Konaseema, Kakinada, Eluru and Alluri Sitaramaraju districts.
The poll is scheduled to be held from 8 am to 4 pm on December 5 as per the orders issued by Chief Electoral officer Vivek Yadav.
It may be noted that the by-elections were necessitated as East-West Godavari districts Teachers MLC Shaik Sabji died in a road mishap on December last year. As his term lasts up to March 29, 2027, the Election Commission is conducting the by-elections.
