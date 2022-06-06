MLC Dokka faults Kodandaram, Haragopal

Amaravati: MLC Dokka Manikya Varaprasad found fault with Prof Kodandaram and Prof Haragopal for visiting protest camp of Amaravati farmers on completing 900 days of stir and said they extended support without knowing the facts.

Speaking to the media at the party central office at Tadepalli on Sunday, the MLC said Dalit farmers were cheated during land pooling in the previous government and questioned how they could term Amaravati as Dalits' capital. He reminded how Kodandaram and Haragopal opposed the policies of Chandrababu Naidu in regard to lands of capital region farmers.

He said Kodandaram and Haragopal fell in the trap of Naidu and questioned how they could support Naidu and Pawan Kalyan who didn't condemn the attack on the houses of a Dalit Minister and BC MLA during the violence in Amalapuram for renaming Konaseema district after BR Ambedkar. He said it was unfortunate that these intellectuals have shared dais with someone who didn't encourage giving prominence and posts to the poor and Dalits.

He listed out the welfare activities being implemented for weaker sections in the State and questioned if these intellectuals are not able to see them.

He said they also might have forgotten the benefits being provided to the farmers of capital region by the State government.