MLC poll for 3 seats end on peaceful note

Vijayawada : Polling for three Members of Legislative Council (MLC) seats—including one teachers' constituency in the North Andhra region and two graduates' constituencies in the Godavari districts, as well as Krishna and Guntur districts—concluded peacefully, bar-ring a few minor incidents of arguments.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Minister for IT Nara Lokesh cast their votes at the Mandal Upper Primary School in Undavalli. Union Minister Dr. Pemmasani Chandrasekhar exer-cised his franchise at Ravi Sambaiah Municipal High School in Tenali.

In the graduates' constituency elections for the Godavari dis-tricts, voter turnout stood at 64% by the end of polling. As of 4 p.m., Alluri Sitarama Raju district recorded a turnout of 72.03%, BR Ambedkar Konaseema district 67.74%, West Godavari 65.09%, Eluru 64.37%, East Godavari 60.03%, and Kakinada 59.01%.

The North Andhra region registered the highest voter turnout at 92.40%, with Visakhapatnam recording 87.34% and Srikakulam 94.72%.

In Krishna district, 68.02% of votes were cast by 4 p.m., while NTR district saw a turnout of 65.69%. Guntur district recorded a polling percentage of 65.59% by the same time.

However, minor tensions flared in Amaravati when polling agents of TDP candidate Alapati Rajendra Prasad got into an argument with those of PDP candidate K.S. Lakshmana Rao.