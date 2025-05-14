Mock drill conducted at Peda Jalaripeta

Visakhapatnam: Conveying a message to stay alert during a disastrous situation and facing it with courage, a mock drill was carried out in Visakhapatnam at the most crowded fishermen community neighbourhood Peda Jalaripeta here on Tuesday. Working in coordination with one another, personnel from NDRF, SDRF, revenue, GVMC, fire department, APEPDCL and other district officials chipped in to instill courage among citizens and build confidence while responding to unexpected situations in the midst of the explosion of smoke bombs during terrorists attack.

Giving demonstrations on how to seek immediate help, the mock drill was conducted by the district administration at the TIDCO housing complex in Peda Jalaripeta on Wednesday in accordance with the guidelines of the Central and state governments. While firefighters doused smoke bombs, the injured were rushed to a temporary medical camp set up in the neighbourhood. Special vigils were conducted in the area where the accident occurred. As part of the mock drill, a blackout was rehearsed in the area by switching off lights at residences in the evening.