Mock drills in four districts today

Vijayawada: The Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) on Monday announced that mock drills will be conducted in various parts of the State to create awareness among the people on dealing with the emergency situations from May 13 to 16 as per the guidelines of the Central government.

In a press release, APSDMA Managing Director R Kurmanath said the mock drills will be conducted in co-ordination with the police, revenue, medical and health, SDRF, NDRF, power, civil defence, airport authority, Navy Coast guard and other departments.

He said mock exercised will be made on how to respond and react during the bomb attacks, fire accidents, air strikes and other disasters.

He said the mock drills will be held at Vizianagaram, Eluru, Prakasam and YSR Kadapa districts on May 13, mock exercises will be held in Parvathipuram Manyam district, Anakapalli, West Godavari, Guntur, Palnadu, Nellore,Annamayya and Anantapuram districts on May 14.

Similarly, the drills will be held at Kakinada and Chittoor districts on May 16. He said the police, fire and other department teams conduct drills on safety measures to be taken during the disasters and how to protect the people in emergency situations. He said mock exercises will be conducted on shifting of people from the disaster struck areas to the safer areas, power black outs, how to shift the injured people to the hospitals, how to take shelter during the air strikes and other disasters.

He said the mock drill was conducted in 12 districts so far and will continue till May 16.