Modernisation drive on in health sector: Minister Vidadala Rajani

Vijayawada: The state government has been making efforts to strengthen health sector and taking up modernisation of hospitals at a cost of Rs 16,000 crore, said minister for health Vidadala Rajani.

Addressing a review meeting with district collectors, the minister said 10,032 YSR health clinics were under construction.

The government is spending Rs 16,252 crore to develop 528 urban health clinics, 1,125 primary health centres, 168 APVVP hospitals, a kidney research centre in Palasa, construction of 16 medical colleges and modernisation of 13 medical colleges, construction of tribal multi-speciality hospitals at five centres and a cancer hospital at Kadapa. She said that the state government entered into an agreement for purchase of 492 medicines.

Rajani said CT and MRI scan machines will be provided in KGH hospital in Visakhapatnam soon. Likewise, Cath Lab will be set up in Kakinada and Kurnool general hospitals. She said an amount of Rs 130 crore will be spent to provide medical equipment to hospitals.

The minister directed the officials to see that there is no scarcity of medicines in hospitals as there is chance of spread of seasonal diseases at present.

AP Medical Services and Infrastructure Development Corporation chairman B Chandrasekhar Reddy, managing D Muralidhar Reddy and other officials were present.