Live
- Maha Kumbh: Haryana CM, Cabinet to take holy dip in Triveni Sangam today
- US federal judge indefinitely blocks Trump's order ending birthright citizenship
- Centre approves Rs 176 crore for Telangana under SASCI scheme
- Now, Pakistan will take Hamas' help for terrorist attacks in Kashmir: VHP
- WI to commence new WTC cycle with three-Test home series against Australia
- Many Americans unaware of long-term risks of heart disease with pregnancy: Study
- J&K mysterious deaths: All pesticide, insecticide shops sealed in Rajouri district
- Students globally express concerns about ChatGPT’s reliability: Study
- HM Shah to attend Samadhi Smriti Mahotsav of Vidyasagar Ji Maharaj in Chhattisgarh today
- Attending Maha Kumbh personal belief: DKS
Just In
More TG hospitals to be covered in EHS scheme
- So far, AP state govt employees, pensioners and their dependents have been able to get treatment in only 11 referral hospitals, which were recognised by the TG govt
- Now state govt issues orders CEO of NTR Vaidya Seva Trust and director, DME, to identify more hospitals which are recognised by DME, Telangana
- Decision will be beneficial to a large number of state govt employees and pensioners who take treatment in the referral hospitals in TG
Vijayawada : The state government on Wednesday issued orders giving permission to the chief executive officer, Dr NTR Vaidya Seva Trust and the director of medical education to identify more hospi-tals that were recognised by the director of medical education (DME), Telangana to allow to treat AP state government employees, pensioners and employees of Schedule IX and X Institutions and their dependents, for uninterrupted health services.
The CEO of Dr NTR Vaidya Seva Trust and Andhra Pradesh DME will take further necessary ac-tion accordingly in this matter. The orders will be beneficial to a large number of state gov-ernment employees and pensioners, who take treatment in the referral hospitals in Telangana.
So far, the employees are able to get treatment in only 11 referral hospitals, which were rec-ognized by the Telangana government.
Most of the AP state government HoD/secretariat employees, their families, pensioners, and their dependents are settled in Hyderabad, and employees under the IX and X schedule insti-tutions are also residing in Hyderabad. These employees can take treatment in more hospitals after more referral hospitals are added to the list.
The AP government staff and pensioners are so far able to take treatment in only 11 hospitals in Telangana since 2015.
If treatment is obtained in other than these 11 hospitals, the medical reimbursement (MR) under EHS scheme is not applied. Hence, the MR bills are getting reject-ed at treasury.
The AP government decided to provide medical services in more hospitals in Telangana state. But the hospitals should have gotten recognition from the director of medical education.