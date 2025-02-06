More TG hospitals to be covered in EHS scheme

Vijayawada : The state government on Wednesday issued orders giving permission to the chief executive officer, Dr NTR Vaidya Seva Trust and the director of medical education to identify more hospi-tals that were recognised by the director of medical education (DME), Telangana to allow to treat AP state government employees, pensioners and employees of Schedule IX and X Institutions and their dependents, for uninterrupted health services.

The CEO of Dr NTR Vaidya Seva Trust and Andhra Pradesh DME will take further necessary ac-tion accordingly in this matter. The orders will be beneficial to a large number of state gov-ernment employees and pensioners, who take treatment in the referral hospitals in Telangana.

So far, the employees are able to get treatment in only 11 referral hospitals, which were rec-ognized by the Telangana government.

Most of the AP state government HoD/secretariat employees, their families, pensioners, and their dependents are settled in Hyderabad, and employees under the IX and X schedule insti-tutions are also residing in Hyderabad. These employees can take treatment in more hospitals after more referral hospitals are added to the list.

The AP government staff and pensioners are so far able to take treatment in only 11 hospitals in Telangana since 2015.

If treatment is obtained in other than these 11 hospitals, the medical reimbursement (MR) under EHS scheme is not applied. Hence, the MR bills are getting reject-ed at treasury.

The AP government decided to provide medical services in more hospitals in Telangana state. But the hospitals should have gotten recognition from the director of medical education.