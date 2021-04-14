More than 700 Covid beds to be arranged in West Godavari

Eluru: With Covid19 cases oCovid19 cases on the rise in West Godavari district and all over the State during the last two weeks, the district administration is taking measures to increase infrastructure facilities to treat the Covid patients.

Following the instructions of district collector Revu Mutyala Raju, the Medical and Health department is gearing up to provide at least 700 beds for the Covid patients, increase the number of ventilators, oxygen cylinders and supply Covid kits to the patients in home isolation.

The district administration decided to arrange 400 Covid beds in the third floor of the Asram hospital in Eluru and arrange isolation wards in the government hospitals for Covid patients, to arrange 30 beds in PHCs in some areas of the district. The Medical and Health department is preparing to provide Covid beds and arrange isolation wards in Tadepalligudem, Bhimavaram, Tanuku, Palakollu and Jangareddygudem.

The Collector instructed the officials to supply Covid kits to the patients who are in home isolation. In addition, arrangements are underway to conduct more Covid tests to people and increase vaccination. The Collector also instructed the officials to keep 108 vehicles ready to shift the Covid patients to hospitals and arrange help desks to work 24x7 in the government hospital and help desks in the hospitals and PHCs.

On the other hand, West Godavari district received 30,000 doses of Covid vaccine on Tuesday. The Central government had sent 2 lakh doses of vaccine to Andhra Pradesh on the request of Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy. So far, the West Godavari district administration has administered vaccine to 2.50 lakh people and many people are ready to take the vaccine jab.

It is estimated that 15 lakh people are in West Godavari with more than 45 years of age. Of the total, 2.50 lakh people got the Covid jab till now. The Covid vaccination special drive Tika Utsav was launched on April 11 and will end on April 14 in the State.

The district administration has made arrangements to administer the vaccination to as many people as possible. Under the guidance of the District Medical and Health Officer Dr KM Sunanda, the medical teams are working in the district to administer the vaccine and treat the Covid patients in the district.