Mother, daughter set themselves ablaze at Atmakur

Nellore: In a shocking incident, a mother and daughter set themselves ablaze at Nellorepalem centre in Atmakur Mandal in the wee hours on Friday. Son Mahesh escaped from the attempt and informed the others about the incident .

According to sources, Subbulu, 27, and her daughter Madhuravani, 5, and son Mahesh of Nellore got down at Nellorepalem centre at 4 am. She tried to set all her family members to fire in which Mahesh escaped from the place fearing frames; Subbulu and Madhuravani died on the spot. Panicked Mahesh approached the nearby traders and hoteliers for help and thus the incident came to light. Local people said they reached the place by bus from Bellary in Karnataka and committed suicide. Atmakur Police are investigating the case.