MoU signed to empower students in booming gaming industry

Visakhapatnam: Satya Institute of Technology and Management (SITAM), Vizianagaram has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with GouraGo Games Technologies, Bhubaneswar, a leading innovator in the gaming and interactive digital media sector. The collaboration aims to equip students with industry-relevant skills and open pathways to emerging career opportunities in the rapidly expanding global gaming industry. The MoU was formally signed and exchanged by DV Ramamurthy, Principal of the educational institution and Sonu Dayal, Chief Operations Officer (COO) of the company in the presence of Majji Sashibhushana Rao, director of the institution, along with faculty members and students.

Addressing the gathering, Sonu Dayal said, “Through this MoU, we aim to mentor young talent, introduce them to global gaming standards and demonstrate how creativity and technology converge to build immersive digital experiences.” Majji Sashibhushana Rao emphasised the significance of the initiative stating that the gaming industry is projected to reach a turnover of nearly $20 billion by 2030. Introducing such cutting-edge domains to students from their first year aligns with the institution’s mission of nurturing innovation from the foundation stage. This collaboration will provide continuous learning opportunities and meaningful industry exposure, enabling students to build successful careers in this fast-growing sector, he opined.

DV Ramamurthy highlighted the interdisciplinary nature of the field and said, “Game development seamlessly integrates creativity, engineering, and advanced technology. Through this partnership, we aim to broaden students’ perspectives and prepare them for diverse career opportunities.”

BK Rao, placement officer of the institution briefed about career opportunities in the global gaming industry.

An interactive session on game development for first-year B Tech students was held on the occasion.