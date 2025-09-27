MP Ambika Lakshminarayana meets DGP Harish Kumar Gupta

Anantapur/Mangalagiri: AnantapurMember of Parliament Ambika Lakshminarayana paid a courtesy visit to Director General of Police (DGP) Harish Kumar Gupta, IPS, at the State police headquarters in Mangalagiri on Friday.

During the interaction, the DGP inquired about district-level issues and discussed local matters with the latter. The MP congratulated the DGP for his efforts in strengthening law and order across the State since assuming charge. He commended the use of new technology and software tools for efficient policing and faster resolution of public grievances.

The MP also expressed gratitude to Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Home Minister for taking prompt measures to address citizens’ concerns and ensure peace and security in both the State and districts.