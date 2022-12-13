MP Gurumoorthy seeks funds for reopening of Tirupati Cotton Mills

Tirupati: The fate of the Tirupati cotton mills which once run successfully has not been changing for the past couple of years. Located in about 100 acres in 1952, it provided direct employment to around 350 workers and with Rs 10 crores annual turnover, it contributed to the development of textile industry in the country. It was shut down during the Covid pandemic time and never opened again.

A few years back, the Central government wanted to modernise the industry and sanctioned funds. But due to some unfavourable conditions following the bifurcation of the state, the modernisation could not be taken up and the funds were transferred for some other purpose. In this backdrop, Tirupati MP Dr M Gurumoorthy mentioned the issue in Lok Sabha on Monday.

He requested the Centre to provide funds for re-operationalisation of Tirupati Cotton Mills of the public sector undertaking National Textile Corporation (NTC) which runs 23 textile mills across the country. The MP mentioned the issue as a priority one under rule 377 and took to the notice of the House that it was of great importance for the state of AP, supporting around 1,000 families living below the poverty line.

Due to the emergence of Covid-19 pandemic and the subsequent nationwide lockdowns, production activities in all NTC Mills were suspended from March 2020. The immense economic losses suffered by the textile industry during the pandemic have prevented most of the NTC mills from restarting their operations.

The NTC mill in Tirupati has suffered a similar fate. However, this mill has more viability if equipped with sufficient resources. All that is required is adequate investment for repair and modernisation to bring it to a fully functioning stage. He urged the government to provide relief to the BPL families by ensuring the operations at the Mills soon.