MP highlights country’s advancements in ICTs

Visakhapatnam: India’sadvancements in information and communications technologies (ICTs) are bridging social and economic divides while accelerating national and global progress towards sustainable development, highlighted Member of Parliament M Sribharat.

Representing the nation and outlining its vision for a more inclusive, technology-driven global future at United Nations Forum held at the UN headquarters in New York, Sribharat emphasised the country’s growing leadership in harnessing digital innovation to advance the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

ICTs are crucial for inclusive growth. India’s digital public infrastructure ensures equitable access to financial services, education, healthcare, and agriculture, Sribharat noted.

Interoperable digital platforms and governance systems have enhanced accessibility, transparency, and efficiency, contributing to a more connected society where essential services reach every citizen.

Beyond digital progress, Sribharat highlighted India’s strides in renewable energy, sustainable agriculture, and healthcare innovation, noting how digital tools are helping reduce poverty and address climate change. “Our commitment to renewable energy and sustainable practices reflects India’s vision for a cleaner, more resilient planet,” he remarked.

The MP further spoke on the role of culture and heritage in sustainable development, referencing UNESCO’s 2025 report which recognises the contribution of cultural industries to inclusive growth. “India’s rich cultural ecosystem continues to play a pivotal role in reinforcing sustainability at both national and global levels,” he added.

Addressing the challenges faced by middle-income countries, Sribharat called for customised development strategies to help them achieve balanced growth. “Middle-income nations are among the engines of global progress. India stands committed to fostering equitable partnerships that enable them to realise their full potential,” he said.