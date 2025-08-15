MP inspects arrangements at PNBS

Vijayawada: Vijayawada MP Kesineni Sivanath, APSRTC chairman Konakalla Narayana and Vijayawada East MLA Gadde Rammohan inspected the arrangements made at the Pandit Nehru bus station for the launching of ‘Stree Shakti’ scheme, which offers free bus travel for women in Andhra Pradesh on Friday. Speaking on the occasion, MP Kesineni said that the coalition government under leadership of Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu is fulfilling the promises made during the elections, with the ‘Stree Shakti’ scheme set to be implemented from August 15. He said women across the state are happy with the leadership of Naidu.

Starting August 15, women in Andhra Pradesh can travel for free in RTC buses, from any location to any destination within the state and added that the free bus travel would bring significant benefits to women, improving mobility, safety, and access to opportunities. Vijayawada commissioner of police SV Rajasekhara Babu along with the senior officers inspected the security arrangements at the Pandit Nehru Bus Station. He instructed the officials to be on high alert to prevent any untoward incident and ensure foolproof security for the visit of Naidu to launch a free bus travel scheme for women.