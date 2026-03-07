Muddada Ravichandra assumes charge as TTD EO

Muddada Ravichandra . assumed charge as the Executive Officer of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams on Friday at 7:34 AM in Srivari Temple., Tirumala.

Later, he also took the oath as the Member Secretary of the TTD Trust Board. The oath was administered by TTD Additional EO Ch Venkaiah Chowdary.

After offering prayers to Sri Venkateswara, the EO and his spouse were offered Vedic blessings by temple priests at the Ranganayakula Mandapam. On this occasion, the Additional EO presented them with Theertha Prasadams.

Speaking to the media in front of the temple, the EO stated that he had learnt many aspects of Tirumala over the past month. He said he would serve the devotees of Sri Venkateswara as a fellow devotee.

He also mentioned that several suggestions and recommendations had been received from devotees. He assured that he would personally review them and take necessary steps to ensure a spiritually fulfilling experience for all de