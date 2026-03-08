Women made remarkable strides in diverse fields: CP

Visakhapatnam: Women are making remarkable strides in diverse fields they step into and there is no challenging role that is left unexplored by them, highlighted City Commissioner of Police Shankhabrata Bagchi.

Delivering an inspiring talk at the ‘International Women’s Day’ celebrations organised by Brahma Kumaris at Vizag Journalists Forum Press Club here on Saturday and presenting awards to 30 inspiring women of Andhra Pradesh from various fields, the City Commissioner of Police stated that women work shoulder-to-shoulder with men and make a mark in the domain they foray into.

Emphasising that power lies in women’s hands, District Collector MN Harendhira Prasad’s wife Divya exhorted people to shun negativity and inculcate a positive approach towards every aspect of life. “Over the decades, I think women are well placed compared to what they were generations before,” she compared, encouraging people to get accustomed to adopting a positive outlook. Tourism officer Madhavi, Brahma Kumaris team, corporator Kandula Nagaraju, Gantla Srinu Babu of AP Working Journalists Federation, among others, spoke.

Meanwhile, on the occasion of International Women’s Day, Care Hospitals, Visakhapatnam organised a special walkathon featuring women who had undergone knee replacement surgery. The initiative was aimed at promoting women’s health, resilience and the importance of leading an active lifestyle.

The walkathon commenced from Kali Mata Temple and concluded at Yoga Village, highlighting the importance of leading an active lifestyle and preventive healthcare. The initiative aimed at encouraging women to stay physically active and prioritise their health as part of preventive healthcare.

Led by Dr Ravi Chandra Vattipalli, Chief Robotic Knee Replacement Surgeon of the hospital, the event saw participation of Raghu Yelavarthy, senior orthopaedic surgeon of the hospital and G. Sukesh Reddy, chief operating officer, staff, former patients, and volunteers. About 150 women took part in the walkathon.