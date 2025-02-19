Mulastaneswara Swamy Brahmotsavam from Feb 25

Nellore: Nellore RDO N S Anusha has directed the officials to ensure smooth conduct of the nine-day Brahmotsavam of Bhuvaneswarisametha Mulastaneswara Swamy temple.

The mega festival will be celebrated from February 25 to March 5 at Mulapet in the city.

Addressing the officials at a meeting here on Tuesday, she said that huge devotee rush is expected on the occasion of Maha Sivaratri on February 26.

The RDO asked the officials to ensure proper crowd management to prevent any untoward incidents during the festival.

She ordered that sanitation workers should discharge their duties in threeshifts in the interest of maintaining proper sanitation at the premises of the temple.

Anusha directed the District Medical & Health authorities to organise medical camp and ORS pockets should be kept ready during the nine-day event in view of ensuing summer.

She asked the police department to organise proper Bandobast during Brahmotsavam. On the occasion, the RDO has released the brochure related to the Brahmotsavam.

Nellore City DSP Sindhu Priya, Endowments Department Assistant Commissioner Janardhan Reddy, Nellore Municipal Commissioner M Chennudu, DM & HO Sujatha and others were present.