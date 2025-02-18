Multipurpose Indoor Stadium in SPMVV ready for inauguration

TIRUPATI: IT and HRD Minister Nara Lokesh is set to inaugurate the Khelo India Multipurpose Indoor Stadium at Sri Padmavati Mahila Visvavidyalayam (SPMVV) in Tirupati on February 19..

The stadium, constructed with funds from the Central government, SPMVV and SAAP aims to bolster women’s participation in sports. In 2018, during the tenure of the TDP government, the university was selected under the Central government’s Khelo India scheme to develop it into a centre of excellence in sports.

The Central government allocated about Rs 14 crore to enhance modern sports facilities on the campus, fostering opportunities for women athletes.

As part of this initiative, a multipurpose hall was built at an estimated cost of Rs 6 crore. However, delays due to a change in government and the Covid-19 pandemic postponed its completion, and it is now ready for inauguration. The hall will serve as a venue for yoga programmes, indoor sports events, aerobics and various other activities.

SPMVV Vice-Chancellor Prof V Uma, Registrar Prof N Rajani, Sports Authority of Andhra Pradesh (SAAP) Chairman A Ravi Naidu, CM Programmes Coordinator Ravi, SPMVV Physical Education Director Prof Sara Sarojini, and District Sports Development Officer (DSDO) Syed Saheb held a review meeting at the Vice-Chancellor’s chamber on Monday to discuss the arrangements for the event.

During the meeting, SAAP Chairman emphasised the need for seamless execution of the inauguration and ensuring that meticulous preparations were made to avoid any inconveniences.

He highlighted the significance of the indoor stadium in shaping future women athletes and inspected the facilities alongside engineering officials and university staff, offering suggestions for further improvements.

Vice-Chancellor Prof Uma stated that the stadium provides an excellent platform for training women athletes. The students of SPMVV are eagerly waiting for the formal inauguration of the multipurpose indoor stadium which will enrich their sports practicesfurther.