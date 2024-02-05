MVV Satyanarayana hold YSR Asara program today

Live
Highlights
Visakha MP, East Constituency MLA Candidate Shri MVV Satyanarayana will be conducting the YSR Asara-4 Phase Program tomorrow (Monday) on 05-02-2024 at 11:00 AM.
Visakha MP, East Constituency MLA Candidate Shri MVV Satyanarayana will be conducting the YSR Asara-4 Phase Program tomorrow (Monday) on 05-02-2024 at 11:00 AM. The event will take place at A.S.Raja College Grounds, M.V.P Colony.
We kindly request print and electronic media representatives to publish this program in their respective magazines and channels. This program aims to empower and support the people of the Visakha MP, East Constituency. Your support in spreading awareness about this event will be highly appreciated
