  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

MVV Satyanarayana hold YSR Asara program today

Visakha MP MVV Satyanarayana
x

Visakha MP MVV Satyanarayana

Highlights

Visakha MP, East Constituency MLA Candidate Shri MVV Satyanarayana will be conducting the YSR Asara-4 Phase Program tomorrow (Monday) on 05-02-2024 at 11:00 AM.

Visakha MP, East Constituency MLA Candidate Shri MVV Satyanarayana will be conducting the YSR Asara-4 Phase Program tomorrow (Monday) on 05-02-2024 at 11:00 AM. The event will take place at A.S.Raja College Grounds, M.V.P Colony.

We kindly request print and electronic media representatives to publish this program in their respective magazines and channels. This program aims to empower and support the people of the Visakha MP, East Constituency. Your support in spreading awareness about this event will be highly appreciated

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X