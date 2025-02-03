Naga Babu demands resignation of Peddireddy for not attending Assembly

Tirupati: Jana Sena Party General Secretary K Naga Babu has demanded immediate resignation of Punganur MLA and former minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy for failing to attend Legislative Assembly despite being elected by over two lakh voters. Speaking at a public meeting near Zilla Parishad High School in Somala mandal of Chittoor district, Naga Babu criticised Reddy for suppressing the voice of Punganur people.

He accused Peddireddy of indulging in injustices, illegal activities, land encroachments and exploitation. The JSP leader alleged that the ruling YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) had betrayed over 20 lakh voters by preventing their voices from being heard in the Assembly. He dismissed the claim that opposition members were denied microphones in Assembly, arguing that the issue would be clear only if Peddireddy attended sessions.

Naga Babu further accused YSRCP leaders of spreading misinformation about the coalition government while avoiding Assembly sessions. He assured that all illegal activities committed by YSRCP leaders would be exposed and brought to justice. Highlighting the coalition government’s achievements in just seven months, he praised its governance and development initiatives.

Addressing past election campaigns, Naga Babu explained that he could not visit Punganur extensively due to his commitments in Pithapuram but promised to visit frequently in future. He also referenced Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s speech in Kalikiri, where Modi vowed to eliminate mafia involved in illegal mining and encroachments. Naga Babu expressed confidence that Modi’s statement would soon be implemented.

Vemulapati Ajay Kumar, JSP leader and AP TIDCO Chairman, recalled that Punganur was once known for its honour and dignity but had now become a hub of intimidation under YSRCP rule. He warned that if such activities continued, strict action would be taken against the perpetrators.

Tirupati MLA Arani Srinivasulu reiterated that JSP president Pawan Kalyan was determined to defeat YSRCP and lead State towards development through the coalition’s efforts.

Chittoor district president Dr Pasupuleti Hariprasad stated that Pawan Kalyan had transformed not only the politics of Rayalaseema and Andhra Pradesh but also influenced national politics. He expressed confidence that Pawan Kalyan would soon take action against the local MLA’s wrongdoings in Punganur.

JSP leaders N Venugopal Reddy, Kiran Royal, Keerthana, Subhashini, Vinutha Kota, Ramdas Chowdary, Mahesh, Chiruveelu Gangadhar, TDP Punganur in-charge Challa Ramachandra Reddy, BJP Punganur in-charge Gannamadan Mohan and others attended the public meeting.