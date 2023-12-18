Nagababu lambasts YSRCP govt for neglecting Polavaram project

Nellore: The time has come for the YSRCP to retire from politics, said Jana Sena general secretary K Nagababu while addressing the Jana Sena leaders of Nellore city, Kovvuru and Sullurupet Assembly constituencies here on Sunday.

Lambasting the Ministers in AP State Cabinet, Nagababu pointed out that one Minister asked whether the roads are important or welfare schemes, while another Minister said that the unemployment problem was the result of large number of people going for studies.

One Minister boasted that the Polavaram project would be completed in one year but after four-and-a-half years of the YSRCP rule, the Irrigation Minister has no clue as to when the mega project would be completed.

Nagababu said that the common man was the worst-hit during the YSRCP regime. He lamented over TDP supremo Chandrababu Naidu being kept behind bars by the State government without any evidence.

He alleged that the Jana Sena leaders were being prevented by the current regime from meeting people. Nagababu called upon the Jana Sena cadres to fight in unison to defeat the corrupt YSRCP regime.

Nagababu discounted the rumours that he would contest the elections from Nellore. “I am not interested in positions. I am here to serve people,” he said.

Referring to the allegations that he along with his family exercised franchise in the Telangana elections, he said that he or his family members did not vote in Telangana elections. “We wanted to vote in Andhra Pradesh elections,” he added.

Nagababu made it clear that he applied for vote in Mangalagiri and the booth-level YSRCP leaders tried to prevent it.

He expressed solidarity with the protest launched by TDP leader Somireddy Chandrasekhar Reddy against the illegal mining. Later, Nellore Rural MLA Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy called on Nagababu and presented a bouquet and shawl.