Nagula Chavithi celebrated with religious fervour

Kurnool/Nandyal: Tradition and religious fervour marked Nagula Chavithi festival in Kurnool and Nandyal districts on Thursday, with women folk offering prayers at snake pits from early in the day.

On this day of the festival, observed during Sravana Masam, devotees performed puja with milk and other items and offered prayers to Snake God at Nagula Katta in the temple premises.

Similarly, devotees offered prayers to Snake God at Subrahmanyeswara Swamy temple at Peauply. Snake Pits at Konappa Temple, Ayyappa Swamy temple and other templess in the mandal also witnessed huge turnout of devotees.