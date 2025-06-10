Naidu alone can eradicate poverty: Vemireddy

Nellore: Nellore MP Vemireddy Prabhakara Reddy has asserted that eradication of poverty is possible only with Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu as he was striving hard to achieve such a mammoth task.

He participated in a programme at SR Sankaran Hall at the Collectorate here on Monday, where CM Naidu virtually inaugurated Swarnandhra vision offices in all 175 constituencies. Later speaking to reporters, Vemireddy said that as part of the initiative in eradicating poverty, Naidu has introduced P-4 concept. He detailed that to implement Swarnandhra 2047 Vision effectively, which has framed with 10 principles, the government proposed to establish one office with nine members to coordinate with MLAs in their respective constituencies.

Analysing that at present aqua culture is most profitable in Nellore district, the MP opined that if P-4 concept is linked with aqua culture, there will be a possibility of securing excellent results.

Joint Collector K Karthik, DRO Udaya Baskar Rao, Chief Planning Officer Raghuramaiah and others were present.