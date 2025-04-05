Live
- MLC seat is not an unemployment benefit: DKS
- HC nullifies case against man who married minor orphan
- BJP minority cell leader alleges threat to life
- Chaitra Navratri 2025: Ashtami & Navami Dates, Kanya Puja Timings, Rituals and Spiritual Significance
- MIM and BJP Set to Contest Hyderabad Local Body MLC Elections
- BJP worker’s suicide sparks protests
- Gangavathi Boy Marries a London Girl: Love for cinema unites tourist guide, screenwriter
- Students champion social responsibility through food donation drive
- Vishnu Institute celebrates 17th annual day
- 4 armed shooters of Prince Teotia gang held in Delhi
Naidu announces appointments to 38 nominated posts
Highlights
The NDA government on Friday announced the names for 38 nominated posts of marketing committee chairpersons. Of them, 31 posts were allotted to TDP, six to Jana Sena and one nominated post to BJP.
Vijayawada: The NDA government on Friday announced the names for 38 nominated posts of marketing committee chairpersons. Of them, 31 posts were allotted to TDP, six to Jana Sena and one nominated post to BJP.
It may be noted that as promised, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu earlier announced 47 nominated posts, including 37 for TDP, eight for Jana Sena and two for BJP.
The cadre of TDP, Jana Seba and BJP are happy over announcement of nominated posts.
Next Story