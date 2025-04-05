  • Menu
Naidu announces appointments to 38 nominated posts
Highlights

The NDA government on Friday announced the names for 38 nominated posts of marketing committee chairpersons. Of them, 31 posts were allotted to TDP, six to Jana Sena and one nominated post to BJP.

Vijayawada: The NDA government on Friday announced the names for 38 nominated posts of marketing committee chairpersons. Of them, 31 posts were allotted to TDP, six to Jana Sena and one nominated post to BJP.

It may be noted that as promised, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu earlier announced 47 nominated posts, including 37 for TDP, eight for Jana Sena and two for BJP.

The cadre of TDP, Jana Seba and BJP are happy over announcement of nominated posts.

