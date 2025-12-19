Naidu calls for statewide rollout of ‘Mustabu’ hygiene initiative

Vijayawada: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday appreciated the Mustabu programme introduced in Parvathipuram Manyam district to promote personal hygiene among school-going tribal students, describing it as a low-cost yet high-impact initiative with the potential to transform public health outcomes across the State.

Addressing district collectors on the second day of the Collectors’ Conference at the Secretariat, the Chief Minister congratulated collector Prabhakar Reddy for conceptualising and implementing the programme.

Naidu said he was particularly impressed by feedback from students, who told him they were happy with the initiative and that instances of illness had reduced after hygiene practices were systematically introduced.

The Chief Minister directed collectors to replicate the Mustabu programme in their respective districts, stressing that innovation and effective use of technology were essential to achieving tangible results in governance.

He said that if the programme were implemented in all educational institutions up to 12th class, more than 79 lakh students across Andhra Pradesh would directly benefit. Naidu observed that the impact would extend beyond schools, as students would carry hygiene practices back to their homes, influencing parents and families and potentially reaching over two crore people.

He emphasised that such innovative ideas, even without major financial commitments, could deliver lasting social benefits and significantly improve public health standards.