Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 14: 25 Records Already Broken by Ranveer Singh-Starrer

Ranveer Singh-starrer Dhurandhar, an action thriller & spy film, has been creating waves at the box office with its phenomenal performance, breaking 25 records in just 14 days. The movie's success has solidified Ranveer Singh's position as one of the top actors in Bollywood.

In fact, ever since the movie premiered in theaters on December 5, audiences have flocked in droves, drawn by Ranveer's electrifying portrayal of Agent Vikram "Dhurandhar" Rathore—a rogue spy unraveling a global conspiracy with high-octane stunts, razor-sharp dialogues, and a pulsating soundtrack.

Directed by Aditya Dhar under a massive budget, the film has transcended expectations, raking in a staggering ₹460.25 crore net in India by Day 14, as per early estimates from Sacnilk and Box Office India. Further, the film’s worldwide collections have now crossed Rs 700 crore, as it currently stands at Rs 702 crore.

That's not all; the movie is still running amazingly in theaters, and a sequel is scheduled to release in March.