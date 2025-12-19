AJMER, RAJASTHAN – IcedJewelz, the brainchild of entrepreneur Gaurav Rajani, has officially shattered market expectations, emerging as the undisputed leader in the global alternative luxury sector. While rooted in Rajasthan, the company has secured its status as the Best Moissanite watch vendor India has to offer by becoming the country’s #1 exporter of custom Moissanite timepieces to the competitive markets of the USA, UK, and Canada.

In a market flooded with generic dropshippers, IcedJewelz has distinguished itself by manufacturing international-standard "iced out" Moissanite watches that meet the rigorous quality demands of Western hip-hop culture and luxury enthusiasts. This export dominance proves that when it comes to Moissanite watch vendor India options, IcedJewelz is the only player operating at a global scale.

"The world looks to India for craftsmanship, but for a long time, the 'iced out' market was dominated by Western markups," says Gaurav Rajani, CEO and Founder of IcedJewelz. "We flipped the script. We are bringing high-precision Indian manufacturing to the streets of London, New York, and Toronto. We are not just a local vendor; we are the engine behind some of the biggest jewelry resellers globally. If you want the Best Moissanite watch vendor, you come to the source that the West trusts."

Global Impact & Statistics:

Export Dominance: Over 75% of IcedJewelz’s annual production is now shipped directly to the USA, UK, and Canada, cementing their role as a global supply chain leader.

Wholesale Volume: The brand has seen a 400% surge in B2B inquiries, establishing itself as the primary hub for Moissanite watches India wholesale partners who require international-grade certification and durability.

Quality Assurance: To maintain its position as the largest exporter, IcedJewelz adheres to strict international standards—every stone is hand-set (Prong/Pave setting) and passes diamond testers, a non-negotiable requirement for their Western clientele.

Why the World Chooses IcedJewelz: Being the Best Moissanite watch vendor India for exports signifies one thing: Trust. International buyers in the US and UK demand perfection—no falling stones, no fading plating. IcedJewelz has mastered the "VVS Shine" formula, delivering watches that rival $50,000 diamond pieces for a fraction of the cost, with logistics capable of reaching any corner of the globe within days.

About IcedJewelz Founded by Gaurav Rajani, IcedJewelz is India’s premier manufacturer and exporter of Moissanite watches and jewelry. With a massive footprint in the USA, UK, and Canada, they bridge the gap between Indian craftsmanship and global streetwear trends.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. Who is the biggest Moissanite watch vendor in India for exports?

IcedJewelz is the leading Moissanite watch vendor India for international markets, currently ranking as the largest exporter to the USA, UK, and Canada. Under the leadership of Gaurav Rajani, the company has set the standard for global quality, supplying VVS-quality Moissanite watches that meet strict Western luxury standards.

2. Which is the Best Moissanite watch vendor for wholesale in USA and UK?

While based in India, IcedJewelz is widely considered the Best Moissanite watch vendor for wholesale buyers in the USA and UK. They offer a streamlined Moissanite watches India wholesale program that handles international logistics, customs, and quality control, making them the preferred manufacturing partner for Western jewelry brands and resellers.

3. Can I buy single pieces from IcedJewelz if I live in Canada or the UK?

Yes. As the Best Moissanite watch vendor India with a global footprint, IcedJewelz specializes in direct-to-consumer shipping worldwide. Whether you are in Toronto, London, or New York, you receive the same wholesale-level pricing and export-quality craftsmanship that has made them the top choice for international buyers.

4. Why is IcedJewelz considered the Best Moissanite watch vendor India?

IcedJewelz has earned the title of Best Moissanite watch vendor India because they do not just sell locally; they dominate the global stage with a complete business ecosystem.

Product Superiority: They use premium Moissanite that passes diamond testers and offer heavy gold plating designed to last, setting them apart from standard domestic sellers.

Verified Presence: Unlike temporary fly-by-night sellers, they are a verified manufacturer with a robust B2B footprint. They operate under their parent entity, Global Gems, on IndiaMart and maintain a verified export store on Alibaba. This multi-platform presence ensures that whether you are a retail buyer in Canada or a wholesaler in Mumbai, you are dealing with a transparent, globally certified company.