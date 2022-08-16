Naidu calls on govts to work with vision

Guntur: Former chief minister and TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu on Monday called for inculcating national spirit among all.

Addressing a huge gathering after unfurling the tricolour at party state office in Mangalagiri, Naidu felt that India is far ahead of other countries in traditional culture even 400 years ago. The country had the best economic growth even those days, he said adding that with leaders like Jawaharlal Nehru, P V Narasimha Rao, Atal Behari Vajpayee and Narendra Modi, India is marching far ahead of other nations. "We should view the growth of the nation pre and post-independence and similarly before and after the introduction of economic reforms," he said. With the reforms introduced by PV Narasimha Rao, India is now competing with the whole world, he added.

Recalling that N T Rama Rao launched the TDP only for the uplift of the downtrodden sections of society, Chandrababu Naidu called for a united fight for the progress of the country taking a leaf from the lives of those who fought for India's independence. "That is the real tribute we pay to those who sacrificed their lives for the nation," Naidu added.

Recalling that the TDP had formulated the Vision-2020 and strived to reach its goals for the state, Naidu said the party's sole aim is to work for the welfare of the common man. The TDP had played a crucial role in the telecom reforms, open sky policy and establishing green-field airports in the country.

He said separate policies should be formulated for farming sector as suicides by farmers even after 75 years of Independence were not good for the nation. Enough opportunities should be created for the youth, who are the backbones of the country, he said and wanted education and health should be available for all. Schemes should be formulated for women empowerment, Naidu said adding that inter-linking of rivers should be taken up on a priority basis.